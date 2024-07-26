Good news about that derelict site close to Market Harborough market hall: A new public garden is planned

Harborough District Council, which is run by a Lib Dem, Green and Labour coalition, is planning to turn a derelict site in Market Harborough town centre into a friendship park.
HFM News reports that the scheme:
Would see new trees and shrubs planted, gravel walkways put down and benches installed. Signs would also be erected to encourage people to speak to someone if they are sitting alone.
The overgrown site was once the garden of a long-vanished house, and the gateway in my photo below was used as a short cut to reach the equally vanished Symington's food factory.
It was earmarked by the previous Conservative administration for a coach park. For a time the town was a popular stop for coach parties, but that seems to be killed off by the Covid pandemic.
The park plan will go ahead provided it is agreed by the council's cabinet.
Recently, the site was partly cleared. HFM News says it was because of concerns about antisocial behaviour and dangerous trees.
There was a couple living on the site in a tent for a short while last year - I leant them my phone to make a call once - but I saw no signs of antisocial behaviour. They were from the town and their camping felt more like staying out for the summer than destitution.
As far as I know the phone mast will remain, but perhaps it will be possible to grow ivy up it.
