Ed Davey, Jo Swinson and Vince Cable to appear before the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry

Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, will appear before the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry on Thursday.
Two former leaders of the party are also about to give evidence to the inquiry. Jo Swinson will give evidence on Friday and Vince Cable on Thursday of next week (25 July).
My impression as a follower of these hearing's is that Jo's name has cropped up in proceedings more often than the other two, but I suspect those who think responsibility for the scandal will be pinned on past government ministers are in for a disappointment.
Writing in the Guardian, Jane Croft suggests:
The toughest questioning is likely to be reserved for politicians who held office under Conservative governments from 2015, when the scandal was regularly hitting the headlines. ...
Greg Clark, business secretary between 2016 and 2019, will testify in late July, as will ... former ministers Margot James and Kelly Tolhurst.
