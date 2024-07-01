De Montfort University expert tips Lib Dems to win Leicester East

But, quoted in a comprehensive feature about the contest on the Great Central Gazette site, Alistair Jones, associate professor in politics at De Montfort University, says:
This constituency will be tight. There are ten candidates, including two ex-Labour MPs for Leicester East, the actual Labour candidate, a Conservative and an ex-Conservative standing, as well as Reform UK.
This fight is not just Labour vs Conservative, but it is also about Keith Vaz and his desire to return to frontline politics. The result is likely to be too close to call. Expect demand for recounts. Zuffar Haq, Liberal Democrats, will squeak through on a minuscule majority.
And it could happen. Zuffar is an experienced candidate with a strong record of campaigning across the city.
Reece Stafferton wrote a Liberal England guest post about the plans for the Great Central Gazette a couple of years ago.
