It's time we had a talk about the birds and the bees

I saw a butterfly this morning. It was only a cabbage white but, as it's the first I've seen this year, still worthy of celebration.
Many people have noticed the lack of butterflies and bees this summer.
This video from Professor David Goulson tells us that one poor summer for insects after a long run of wet weather is nothing to worry about.
Then he looks at the long term, and it's frightening. It's not just insects that are disappearing: the birds that depend on them for food are getting rarer too.
As I wrote a couple of years ago:
I can't remember the last time I heard a cuckoo, yet when I was a child you expected to hear one on any spring or summer walk.
At least Lincoln Lib Dems are trying to do something about it.
