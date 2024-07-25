Richard Jefferies' grave at Broadwater Cemetery, Worthing

Here's a pilgrimage I should make myself one day. Richard Jefferies is buried at Worthing because he spent his last days near the Sussex coast. It was hoped that the sea air would ease his tuberculosis, but it had no such effect and he was dead at 38.
Another notable rural writer is buried at Broadwater Cemetery: W.H. Hudson:
William Henry Hudson was one of Britain’s greatest nature writers but was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina of English parents in 1841. His powers of description when writing about the countryside were said to be unrivalled.
He died in 1922 and expressed a wish to be buried near Richard Jeffries but this was not possible as that part of the cemetery was full. He claimed to have seen the ghost of Richard Jeffries while walking near Goring Church. ...
There is a memorial to him and Jeffries at the entrance to the cemetery and a Garden of Remembrance in the North West Corner.
It's a shame the cemetery website spells Jefferies' name incorrectly, but then this blog's hero Malcolm Saville made the same mistake whenever he mentioned him.
