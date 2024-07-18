Thursday, July 18, 2024

The Rest is Unprintable: Mark Oaten and Lembit Opik have their own podcast


Of course they do. Every former politician now has a podcast.

And, no, I've not listened to it.

If you want to - and it's your right in a free country - you will find the pair of them on YouTube.

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)