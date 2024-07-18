"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, July 18, 2024
The Rest is Unprintable: Mark Oaten and Lembit Opik have their own podcast
Of course they do. Every former politician now has a podcast.
And, no, I've not listened to it.
If you want to - and it's your right in a free country - you will find the pair of them on YouTube.
