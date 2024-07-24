Wednesday, July 24, 2024

When Jennie met Larry: It's the picture everyone was waiting for

And it was taken by Danny Chambers, who is now the Liberal Democrat MP for Winchester.

Incidentally, Danny has announced he will no longer practise as a vet now's he's in parliament.

Which will come as a disappointment to Lord Bonkers:

I have always rather envied my setters when I take them to our local vet. He doesn’t ask them lots of damn-fool questions or tell them they're drinking too much. If this fellow gets in, I shall see if he will take me on to his books.

