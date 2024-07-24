When Jennie met Larry: It's the picture everyone was waiting for

And it was taken by Danny Chambers, who is now the Liberal Democrat MP for Winchester.
When @rthonjennie clocked @Number10cat— Danny Chambers MP 🔸🩺 (@DannyVet) July 24, 2024
Hoping not to have to put my veterinary training to use. pic.twitter.com/a5zknvyjjr
Incidentally, Danny has announced he will no longer practise as a vet now's he's in parliament.
Which will come as a disappointment to Lord Bonkers:
I have always rather envied my setters when I take them to our local vet. He doesn’t ask them lots of damn-fool questions or tell them they're drinking too much. If this fellow gets in, I shall see if he will take me on to his books.
