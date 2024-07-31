Two Liberal views on Britain and Europe after the election

Bremain in Spain has a page giving the reaction of half a dozen pro-European voices to the result of the general election.
Among them are Nick Harvey:
Yes, we would all have preferred Labour not to be elected with red lines drawn against the customs union, single market or ‘rejoin’ – though experts tell me those would barely have been feasible in the first term anyway.
But we have seen the new PM totally reset the relationship with Europe at the Blenheim summit, the new Foreign Secretary start talks about an ambitious UK-EU security agreement, and the first King’s Speech signal an enabling bill to allow ‘dynamic alignment’ with evolving EU regulations.
It is a great start.
and Chris Rennard:
Incremental changes in the right direction are already being made. But it will take greater courage and more time for Keir Starmer to use his advocacy skills to explain that aligning ourselves again with our neighbours is in the interests of our own economy. He must also explain that this will be best done by us having a proper say in the rules, requiring membership of the Single Market. Perhaps a 2029 Manifesto commitment?
Re-joining the EU will probably also require the adoption of Proportional Representation, which has had the support of the Labour Party members in recent years. I doubt if we could be readmitted without ensuring that the U.K. would not adopt a “Hokey Cokey” approach to membership in future.
