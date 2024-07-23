Whatever happened to Close Up toothpaste?

Stretch your mind back to the early-to-mid 1970s. If you can't, just ask your grandparents.
In those years, Close Up toothpaste was a big seller in this country. It was a clear red jelly with a flavour of cloves or cinnamon. It was the brand my mother bought.
Then it seemed to disappear from supermarket shelves and I've not seen it on sale since.
Why the vanishing act?
As I remember it, there were news stories about people having an allergic reaction to Close Up, though not in any great numbers.
More importantly, I suspect, there was a major report on dental health that emphasised the importance of fluoride in toothpaste.
For all I know, Close Up may have contained fluoride, but this report turned people back towards the idea that toothpaste that was good for you was white and tasted minty.
The odd thing is that if you google it, Close Up turns out to be one of the world's leading toothpaste brands today. So why can't you buy it in Britain?
Later. I've searched for "Close Up toothpaste" on the British Newspaper Archive site, and the results suggest my memories are about right.
Most of the results are supermarket advertisements. The first is from 1971 and they tail right off after 1978. The last of these adverts are from the mid-Eighties, and the only mentions of Close Up this century are in business reports about the brand being bought and sold.
1 comment:
Why can’t you buy Gibbs SR? Still my toothpaste of choice (and the first product ever to be advertised on British commercial television.)
Post a Comment