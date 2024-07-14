John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers: I'm Your Witchdoctor

In all my excitement at the rise of Talking Pictures TV, I've been guilty of neglecting my first love ITV3.
But I did watch an episode of Heartbeat on ITV3 the other day, and it provided me with this week's music video.
Heartbeat was a police drama set in the Sixties and with a soundtrack to match. Whoever chose the music tended to be literal-minded - Keep on Running by the Spencer Davis Group turned up regularly to accompany someone fleeing the rozzers - but they knew their stuff.
So my episode of Heartbeat this week, which was about a herbalist who was overreaching himself and poaching patients from qualified medical professionals, threw up this track.
I'm Your Witchdoctor was an unsuccessful 1965 single for John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers.
Mayall, who was a hugely important figure in the development of the British blues scene, wrote the song and is the singer.
The guitarist is Eric Clapton, the bass player is John McVie (later of Fleetwood Mac) and the drummer is Hughie Flint (later of McGuinness Flint).
And the producer is someone called Jimmy Page.
Andrew Hickey says somewhere that in order to make British blues work, you needed an outstanding singer.
Maybe Mayall, who is still with us and was recording up to a few years ago, wasn't that, but as a spotter and encourager of talent, he was unrivalled.
