Grandmother fined for climbing on freight train

BBC News wins our prestigious Headline of the Day Award.
And there's a local angle to the story below:
A grandmother who climbed on top of a freight train as part of a climate protest has escaped a prison sentence.
Karen Wildin, 60, managed to stop the goods train as it travelled to Drax power station in North Yorkshire on 11 November 2021.
The wagons were transporting wood pellets which Wildin objected to being burned for fuel.
She appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday and was told to pay a £3,000 fine.
The private tutor, from Leicester, waved an Extinction Rebellion flag during the protest, which took place during the COP26 climate change conference.
This was clearly a principled protest rather than vandalism. Nevertheless, the judges were insistent that I post their favourite video again.
Depending on where it happened she may have been fortunate to have survived.
