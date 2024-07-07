This time the Lib Dem leadership kept its discipline during the election campaign

The Liberal Democrats' targeting strategy was an extraordinary success. I believe Jeremy Hunt's Godalming and Ash was the only seat to evade us.
Those who devised the strategy and communicated the rationale for it to the membership deserve congratulation.
In some quarters there was clearly a worry that the membership would lose discipline and start campaigning in their own constituencies rather than work in the target seats they were asked to.
But the striking contrast with 2019 this time round was that the Lib Dem leadership kept its discipline.
In retrospect - and Michael Mullaney said so on this blog immediately after the election - the change from backing a second referendum to a policy of revoking Brexit was a mistake. But it was approved enthusiastically enough by that autumn's party conference.
That was not true of the decision to allow Boris Johnson the general election he craved, which was described by Nick Harvey as "a catastrophic mistake".
Nor was it true of Jo Swinson's declaration at our campaign launch for the 2019 election that she could be the next prime minister.
And our targeting strategy in 2019? Liberator 397, the September 2019 issue, asked:
Are some people getting carried away by trying to extrapolate the European election results into Westminster terms and then wondering how randomly first-past-the-post might work with four parties in contention?
A briefing to peers indicated a startlingly high number of seats shown as potentially winnable in some scenarios if such trends continued. This has led to some seats suddenly being judged winnable that look, to put it politely, speculative.
These include Battersea (8 per cent), Chipping Barnet (5.4 per cent and a close Tory-Labour marginal too) and even more remarkably Cardiff North (3.3 per cent).
I think the answer to that question was yes.
Five years later it's wonderful how far we have come thanks to a leader with good judgement and a consistent strategy that has been properly communicated to members.
I got the impression we were targeting 50 seats, and were successful in 49. Add that to the 14 we already held, and that makes 63. Of the remaining 9, which were not top-tier targeted seats? Which one was the surprise gain of the night? Chichester? North East Hants? Stratford on Avon? It would be good to learn how they won with less help from HQ than some of the other winners received.
I believe the number of target seats was increased during the campaign when it became clear the Conservative vote was crumbling.
