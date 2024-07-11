Steve Darling on Jennie: "I'm afraid to say she is a tart"

Favourite interview of the week - new Lib Dem MP Steve Darling on his guide dog Jennie stealing the show in the Commons.— Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) July 11, 2024
More on the pod, inc @GraemeDogfather on what dog Starmer should get
🎧 https://t.co/ffgoWIQSq5
pic.twitter.com/jYakn1BF30
By common consent, the star of the new Liberal Democrat intake is Steve Darling's guide dog Jennie.
Here Steve gives a candid portrait of her and of her many splendid qualities.
This was tweeted by Matt Chorley of Times Radio. You can hear the full interview on his podcast Politics Without the Boring Bits.
