Tracing the route of the lost Derby Canal

Another day out with Steve and friends for LeiceExplore, this time tracing the route of the Derby Canal, which was closed to navigation in 1964 having been unpassable for some time. There's a promise of more videos on this waterway to come.
I find the traces around Derby station particularly interesting, though I admit I've found that locomotive cab myself but failed to recognise the canal bridge next to it. And we should all mourn the loss of the level crossing of the Derwent.
The Derby and Sandiacre Canal Trust explains what was once to be found:
The Derby & Sandiacre Canal ran from the river Trent at Swarkestone and climbed through 3 locks to the Trent & Mersey Canal and Swarkestone Junction on the Trent & Mersey canal thence to Sandiacre on the Erewash canal, with a line to Little Eaton where it met a plateway.
There was also a branch to the river Derwent in the city centre, which enabled boats to reach the Silk Mill and the mills and foundries further up the river to Darley Abbey.
If you explore the trust's site you will also find their plans for restoring much of this route.
No comments:
Post a Comment