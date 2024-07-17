Why the New Yorker's article on Lucy Letby was blocked in the UK

The new Private Eye has an article on Lucy Letby that the magazine was unable to publish at the time of her second trial.
I don't know if there's anything in it that hasn't appeared in the press since that trial concluded, but it is well written and leads you disquieted about the prosecution and verdict.
During this trial, an article on the case on New Yorker site was blocked in the UK. Here the barrister Alan Robertshaw, whose legal videos I have praised before, explains why.
He also reveals some shenanigans over a jury member that threatened to derail the trial, though they turned out to involve what seems to be a malicious accusation.
