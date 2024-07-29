On not being convinced by the case for axing winter fuel payments

Leaving aside the facts that our state pensions are on the low side by European standards and that its arguable some of the people who will no longer receive these payments do need them, I distrust arguments that make things sound so simple.
Because I don't believe we arrive at our political views so logically. We don't carry around a neat set of principles that we can apply to any question in the news: it's more that we have an instinctive reaction to a new policy, then cast around for a general principle we can use to justify it.
And I don't think the principle that people have come up with is as reasonable as it sounds. It could, for instance, be used to justify anyone with a decent private pension being denied one from the state.
Under it, any encounter with the state would be an unpleasant affair of means tests and the accompanying threats of prosecution if you make a mistake on a form.
The reality is that an effective and civilised welfare system will include a mix of universal and means-tested benefits. Where you draw the line between them is not a question of simple principle, more one of practical judgement that will be influenced by how much government can afford and a general desire not to discourage people from seeking help at all by making it too demeaning.
But maybe some of these tweeters do want to discourage people from claiming benefits. I have not seen one of them go on, after welcoming Rachel Reeves's decision, to set out a way of spending the money saved that will be of more benefit to the poor. At least Reeves said "This was not a decision I wanted to make."
