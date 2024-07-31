Market Harborough's town centre banks are now part of history

In a few short years, bank branches have gone from being a key part of any high street to curious relics. So it's no surprise that three former banks in Market Harborough town centre have been added to Harborough District Council's list of non-designated heritage assets.
My photo above shows the Nat West branch, which shut up shop in January of last year. The former HSBC and Barclays branches are also now on the list.
The former Kibworth railway station and the airfield at Husbands Bosworth, reports HFM News, have been added too.
This list is intended to ensure that the significance of any building or site on it is considered if it is likely to be affected by a planning application.
