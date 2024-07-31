Lord Bonkers' Diary: We drank the Bonkers’ Arms dry

download it for free from the magazine's website.
Which means, I am afraid, it's time to spend another week at Bonkers Hall. At least we find the old boy in celebratory mood. I must at once apologise to any readers in Scotland, as the text he forced on the Revd Hughes was Cromwell's reaction after his army had defeated the Scots at Dunbar.
Monday
Seventy-two Liberal Democrat MPs elected! How the bells of St Asquith’s rang that night! We drank the Bonkers’ Arms dry and made an impressive dent in my champagne cellar. At Divine Service yesterday we sang ‘I Was Glad’, and I pulled rank on the Revd Hughes to insist he take his text from the Book of Cromwell: “A high act of the Lord's Providence to us and one of the most signal mercies God hath done for England and His people."
This entry has been difficult to write because the Rutland Water Monster is romping on my lawns this afternoon. I find myself rushing out of the French windows every five minutes to say: “No, naughty Ruttie! Put Meadowcroft down.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
