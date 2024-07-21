Mazzy Star: Ride It On

I remember new wave, but since then many new genres have whooshed over my head without me noticing them.
In 2018, Pitchfork nominated its 30 best dream pop albums, including Mazzy Star's She Hangs Brightly from 1990 at no. 29.
What was 'dream pop'? Pitchfork doesn't really help us:
Pitchfork also tells us that Mazzy Star were "born out of the ashes of Opal, guitarist David Roback’s Paisley Underground band".
The term has meant different things to different audiences at different times, because it was always more of a descriptor than a proper genre. So in assembling this list, we took the descriptive quality of the term and ran with it, assembling a list of 30 records that felt like they belonged together even as they came from different scenes, eras, and geographic locations.
On the heartbreaking “Ride It On,” for example, every stroke of the guitar and beat of the tambourine fall with perfect precision.
