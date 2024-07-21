Sunday, July 21, 2024

Mazzy Star: Ride It On

I remember new wave, but since then many new genres have whooshed over my head without me noticing them.

In 2018, Pitchfork nominated its 30 best dream pop albums, including Mazzy Star's She Hangs Brightly from 1990 at no. 29.

What was 'dream pop'? Pitchfork doesn't really help us:

The term has meant different things to different audiences at different times, because it was always more of a descriptor than a proper genre. So in assembling this list, we took the descriptive quality of the term and ran with it, assembling a list of 30 records that felt like they belonged together even as they came from different scenes, eras, and geographic locations.

Pitchfork also tells us that Mazzy Star were "born out of the ashes of Opal, guitarist David Roback’s Paisley Underground band".

Paisley Undergound? This time the website is more helpful, giving us a link to a Guardian article about the psychedelic music scene in the Los Angeles of the 1980s.

Dismiss musical genres from your mind, Jeeves, they have no bearing on the matter in hand. I chose Ride It On because I like it.

So does Pitchfork:
On the heartbreaking “Ride It On,” for example, every stroke of the guitar and beat of the tambourine fall with perfect precision.
