Shropshire Independent group leader joins the Lib Dems

David Minnery, who represents Market Drayton West on Shropshire Council, has joined the Liberal Democrat group on the authority.
Cllr Minnery, was leader of the Independent group on the council, previously served as the Conservative cabinet member for finance. He now feels that the Conservatives have "lost control" of the county finances.
He says his decision has been influenced by a desire to Helen Morgan, the Lib Dem MP for North Shropshire, and his view that the Lib Dems need to win a majority and "get the change Shropshire needs" in next May’s council election.
At this month's general election, the Lib Dems polled more votes than any other party across the three Shropshire constituencies.
Thanks to Mark Pack for the story. As a former councillor for Market Harborough North, I feel some affinity with David Minnery.
