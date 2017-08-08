Tuesday, August 08, 2017

A 1986 documentary on T. Dan Smith - "Mr Newcastle"



John Grindord blogs about this film, which has just turned up on Youtube:
On the 27th March 1986 BBC2 broadcast a documentary called T. Dan Smith on the 70th birthday of Mr Newcastle himself. Smith, out of prison after serving a corruption charge for his part in the John Poulson scandal, is interviewed and is his usual pugnacious self. 
"I would rather have a scheme like this," he says, indicating a series of Poulson-designed system built towers,  "corruptly conceived, than houses like we did have honestly conceived."
