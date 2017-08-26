Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, August 26, 2017
Unman, Wittering and Zigo
This 1971 film starred David Hemmings as a master at a pubic school who comes to believe that the boys murdered the previous occupant of his job. The screenplay was written by Simon Raven.
But it originated in 1958 as a play for radio by Giles Cooper. And BBC Radio 4 Extra has just rebroadcast that radio play.
Whoever wrote the webpage for it on the BBC site had the film on the brain, because Hemmings is quite wrongly listed among the cast.
Anyway, you have a month to listen to it on the BBC iPlayer - and I suggest you do so.
