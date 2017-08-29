Six of the Best 720

Gavin Stamp says Big Ben is the least of the Palace of Westminster's problems: "The House of Commons still will not commit itself to leaving the building to allow the restoration to begin. This is both selfish and financially irresponsible, for the longer the restoration is left, the further the deterioration becomes and the greater the expense of repair."
"The past has a value to the present, and you don’t have to scrub it all out and start again." Rowan Moore argues that the restoration of Liverpool's Welsh Streets offers a lesson for national housing policy.
Seventy years after it was made, Max Covill examines the allure and shock of the Powell and Pressburger film Black Narcissus.
Tim Holyoake has been to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - and he believes in the Loch Ness Monster.
James Alexander Cameron hates Westminster Abbey.
"The best compliment to the song I’ve come across was provided by Leo Moran of the Irish good time band The Saw Doctors who observed: 'One night for no particular reason we did Downtown and you could see people loved it. All ages. You could see it brought joy to people’s faces.'" Thom Hickey pays tribute to an ageless classic.
No comments:
Post a Comment