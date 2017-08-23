Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Quorn: Old lock-up, new stocks
Remember the video I posted on The Great Quorn Public Lavatory Dispute of 1961?
As I wrote then, what had once been the village lock-up is now a pizza business. And I was in Quorn on Saturday to take a photograph to prove it.
What I also found was a new set of stocks which, says the board on the old lock-up, are a representation of those which stood in front of it until about 1868.
I don't know if they had a particular problem with crime in this car park when the stocks were set up in 2010 or if they have made things better.
