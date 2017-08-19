The Old Men's Hospital and Bishop Beveridge House, Barrow upon Soar

This morning, on a whim, I caught the train to Leicester and then to Barrow upon Soar in the north of the county.
There, rather to my surprise, I came across two striking medieval buildings. Having consulted Pevsner when I got home, I now know what they are.
The first, which you can see above and immediately below, is the Old Men's Hospital, which dates from 1694. (I may see if they can fix me up or take me in.)
Below you can see Bishop Beveridge House. This dates from the same era and, rather improbably, forms a pleasing group with a 19th-century Baptist church that was substantially rebuilt in the next century.
William Beveridge was Bishop of St Asaph from 1704 to 1708, and his grandfather, father and older brother were successively vicars of Barrow upon Soar.
The obvious question is whether William Beveridge of Beveridge Report family was related to this family. I can find no evidence that he was, but he certainly should have been.
