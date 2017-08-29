Ruling Conservative group on Hinckley and Bosworth in disarray

The Leicester Mercury reports that two leading Conservatives on Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council - Chris Boothby and Stan Rooney - have stood down from the council's executive:
Councillor Rooney, the council’s lead member for planning, has quit the post and stepped down as member for Burbage, Sketchley and Stretton.
Councillor Boothby has been removed from his post as executive member for housing and community safety services after falling out with Coun Rooney and council leader Mike Hall.You can read the Tory leader's explanation of these events in the Mercury article. Apparently Boothby has "done some fantastic work" and Rooney "was doing a great job".
Stuart Bray, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, gives good quote:
“The ruling Tory group is deeply divided and are too busy falling out amongst themselves to properly serve local residents.
"They were already unpopular with residents for their brown bin tax and record high council tax levels. This latest internal spat shows that Mike Hall cannot control his own group let alone run a council."The Liberal Democrats had control of the council between 2007 and 2015.
