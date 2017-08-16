Any questions?.@EmmaBarnett asks Shadow International Trade Minister @Bill_Esterson five times if Labour would leave the customs union #5liveDaily pic.twitter.com/5D94dQZ6Kw— BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) August 15, 2017
Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Bill Esterson spells out Labour's position on Brexit
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 8:20 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment