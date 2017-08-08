Six of the Best 715

Neil Monnery on the rabid inflation of tuition fees as a political issue.
Isaac Chotiner says Venezuela is collapsing and asks if a civil war could be next.
Hazel Gaynor looks at the Cottingley Fairies hoax. "When the photographs subsequently came to the attention of novelist Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the story - like all good fairy tales - grew wings."
The service between Sheffield and Cleethorpes via Gainsborough Central and Brigg has been a nominal one operating on Saturdays only since October 1993. Spatialsynergydave takes the train from Brigg to Gainsborough and back.
Inigo Thomas celebrates the art of the peerless cricket photographer Patrick Eagar.
"Today, for the first time in more than thirty years, it became possible to buy a legitimate new copy of one of the greatest, and most important, albums of all time, Bright Phoebus." Andrew Hickey hails he reissue of the Watersons' album.
1 comment:
> Isaac Chotiner says Venezuela is collapsing
>and asks if a civil war could be next.
I note that BBC now has two people reporting from the country whereas normally the Corporation relies on just one reporter to cover the whole of South and Central America. So Auntie Beeb must believe something dramatic is about to happen.
Post a Comment