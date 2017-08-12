Saturday, August 12, 2017

The 1983 general election campaign in Bolsover


The Labour candidate was, of course, Dennis Skinner and Stuart Reddish stood for the SDP Alliance.

Reddish received 16.8 per cent of the vote, compared with the Liberal Democrats' 2.9 per cent this year.

The Conservative candidate was Sam Roberts, the son and grandson of Conservative MPs. Today he is Sir Samuel Roberts Bt (though the 4th Baronet and not the 9th as the Eastern Daily Press fancies). He does not appear to have fought another election.

Click on the still of a youthful Michael White above to view it on the British Film Institute website.
