Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, August 12, 2017
The 1983 general election campaign in Bolsover
The Labour candidate was, of course, Dennis Skinner and Stuart Reddish stood for the SDP Alliance.
Reddish received 16.8 per cent of the vote, compared with the Liberal Democrats' 2.9 per cent this year.
The Conservative candidate was Sam Roberts, the son and grandson of Conservative MPs. Today he is Sir Samuel Roberts Bt (though the 4th Baronet and not the 9th as the Eastern Daily Press fancies). He does not appear to have fought another election.
Click on the still of a youthful Michael White above to view it on the British Film Institute website.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment