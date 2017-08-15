Nick Clegg to reveal how to stop Brexit

He will do it in a book to be published by Bodley Head on 5 October, reports the Guardian:
How to Stop Brexit (And Make Britain Great Again) will, said the publisher, see the former leader of the Liberal Democrats show that there is "nothing remotely inevitable" about Brexit – and lay out how readers can help to stop it.
"He argues that it is the democratic right of voters to review Brexit and to change their minds if they wish to," said the publisher on 15 August.
"Clegg explains precisely how this historic mistake can be reversed and how the country can be reunited in the process. At its heart are simple, practical, effective measures, including step-by-step plans, which the reader can take to ensure this happens. The book offers readers of every political allegiance non-partisan ways to pull together in response to the greatest crisis in a generation and prevent disaster."
