The League of Gentlemen to return for three new episodes

Good news from the BBC:
The League of Gentlemen is to return to BBC Two for three special new episodes.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the comedy, which began on BBC radio before moving to TV from 1999 to 2002.At least I hope it's good news. Not every comedy that makes a return is a success.
What the young people will make of it I do not know. I think the humour of The League of Gentlemen was very much of its time.
But that time was not the 1990s.
For as I once blogged:
To someone who grew up in the provinces in the 1970s, it was not so much comedy or horror as documentary. Life as like that.
The Legz Akimbo Theatre Company, or at least a group remarkably like them, came to my school in 1974.
And one of the local butchers (he was a Conservative councillor when I was on Harborough District) hung rabbits and pheasants outside his shop as every lorry on its way from the West Midlands to Felixstowe rumbled past.
I am sure he would have sold you Special Stuff if you had asked.
No comments:
Post a Comment