Friday, August 25, 2017
One Confederate statue that shouldn't be torn down: Jubilation T. Cornpone
The other day I posted a video that explains why Confederate statues fall apart so easily when they are torn down.
But here is one such statue that should be allowed to remain. It is the one that honours Jubilation T. Cornpone, the Confederate general who founded the town of Dogpatch.
Li'l Abner was a popular cartoon strip in the US. It was turned into a stage musical with lyrics by Johnny Mercer, opening on Broadway in 1956.
This clip comes from the film made of the musical three years later.
I remember hearing this song as a small boy in the 1960s and finding it very funny.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 9:33 pm
