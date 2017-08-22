Six of the Best 718

Andy Burnham explains why the North of England misses out on public investment.
Oliver Newham briefs us on Sheffield City Council's war on trees.
Victoria Coren Mitchell attacks the government's failure to curb the spread of fixed-odds betting terminals: "Punters lose and lose and lose. And when they disappear, or kill themselves, or their child is taken into care and they start self-medicating with drugs instead, someone else steps blindly up to feed the monster. So, if you’re only allowed four per shop, open more shops!"
Instead of penning children in and shrinking pizzas to fight obesity, let children play outside with their friends says Rob Wheway (a name familiar from the old Liberal Party.
The alt-right misunderstands the 19th-century German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche just as the Nazis did before them, argues Sean Illing.
Hannah Booth interviews those who were there the day the Beatles came to Old St Pancras churchyard.
