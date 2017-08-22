Vince Cable confirms the Lib Dems still want to legalise cannabis

As Sir Vince is down with the kids, this report comes from the Newsbeat
Vince Cable says the Liberal Democrats will keep pushing for the legalisation of cannabis.
The party's new leader believes it makes sense to "regulate and control the market" rather than let criminals "control the mixing of substances". ...
Mr Cable believes "there are serious side effects from driving it underground".
"You get toxic varieties like skunk that have the effect of creating psychotic disorders among their users," he told us.
"Common sense would suggest that you should regulate and control the market rather than have free market anarchy."
He adds that his policy "may not have been a great vote winner" but insists "it was commendable and sensible".
