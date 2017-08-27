Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, August 27, 2017
Rowan Atkinson's schoolmaster sketch
After Unman. Wittering and Zigo, what comic sketch could I post but this?
In fact, the sketch contains a subtle nod to the film (and radio play): Zob is absent.
Dating from 1979, this is the first thing I ever saw Rowan Atkinson do. It is also the funniest thing I have ever seen him do. And note how he puts the heckler down without leaving character.
The Secret Policeman's Ball was one of a series of roughly annual evenings held to raise money for Amnesty International.
It featured several of my comic heroes: John Cleese, Peter Cook, Michael Palin and Terry Jones. They even got Mike Brearley up on the stage.
