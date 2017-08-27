Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, August 27, 2017
Television: Friction
Television have been described as the "founding fathers of New York punk".
Friction is a track from their 1977 album Marquee Moon. Now widely praised, it failed to reach the Billboard top 200 but did make no. 28 in the British albums chart.
You wouldn't have got that Eastern, almost virtuoso guitar sound on a British punk record though.
