Sunday, August 27, 2017

Television: Friction



Television have been described as the "founding fathers of New York punk".

Friction is a track from their 1977 album Marquee Moon. Now widely praised, it failed to reach the Billboard top 200 but did make no. 28 in the British albums chart.

You wouldn't have got that Eastern, almost virtuoso guitar sound on a British punk record though.
