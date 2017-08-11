Six of the Best 716

Katie has seen through Jeremy Corbyn.
Dan Atkinson takes us back to the summer of 1975 when retired generals were drilling their private armies in case, as they saw it, they were needed to restore public order.
Samira Ahmed on the way Britain feels about Joe Orton: "The house on the Saffron Lane estate is gone. Joe’s sister Leonie told me she’d pleaded with the council to keep just that one house. The replacement bungalow has a tiny shabby blue plaque easy to miss and almost too high to read. As I look at it I think with frustration of the lucrative tourist industry around Paul McCartney’s National Trust owned council house in Liverpool. I wonder why the councillors of Leicester didn’t see that too?"
Kevin Keegan is something of a forgotten figure, but Barney Ronay shows that he blazed the trail for today's football multi-millionaires.
Brass Eye's satire holds up 20 years on, argues Tom Gatti.
"Garner’s novel doesn’t learn from history or its landscapes, it becomes such history and landscapes." Adam Scovell celebrates the 50th birthday of Alan Garner's novel The Owl Service.
No comments:
Post a Comment