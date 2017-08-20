Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, August 20, 2017
Michel Polnareff: Âme Câline
"One day I may hit you with Raymond Lefèvre or Horst Jankowski," I threatened some years ago.
Horst must wait, but Lefèvre's Soul Coaxing is terrific and you should listen to it now.
What I didn't know when I first mentioned it is that Soul Coaxing was an arrangement of the song Âme Câline - I think that translates as "The Loving Soul" - by Michel Polnareff. It dates from 1967, when he was something of a sensation in France.
His Wikipedia page reveals that Polnareff has had a long career interspersed with periods of success and obscurity and is still recording.
You can even follow him on Twitter.
