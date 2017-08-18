From Labour to Tory to Father Christmas

A former Labour councillor who defected to the Tories is plotting a return to red - with a new job as a Santa for hire.
Ex-county councillor Leon Spence says he is seriously looking at an unlikely career shift for the festive season.Spence represented Whitwick on the county council. He left the Labour group to sit as an independent before May's elections and has since joined the Conservatives
He has been busy tweeting the sort of things that will appeal to his new friends. He also writes for the Universe and the Coalville Times.
I had been expecting Spence to re-emerge as a Conservative candidate before long, but maybe no one gives away presents in politics any more,
