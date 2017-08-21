Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, August 21, 2017
The Round House, Barrow upon Soar
Another unexpected find in Barrow upon Soar.
The Round House was built in 1827, originally as a parish prison. Later it housed the hand-drawn fire-engine and then the village bier. It is now an occasional exhibition hall.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment