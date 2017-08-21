Monday, August 21, 2017

The Round House, Barrow upon Soar


Another unexpected find in Barrow upon Soar.

The Round House was built in 1827, originally as a parish prison. Later it housed the hand-drawn fire-engine and then the village bier. It is now an occasional exhibition hall.
