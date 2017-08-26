Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, August 26, 2017
Junior jousting live from Stokesay Castle
When I got to Stokesay Castle...
Yes, it's time for me to start sharing my snaps from my recent visit to Shropshire. You will find I have taken the precaution of locking the doors.
When I got to Stokesay Castle I found the interior was given over to vaguely medieval activities for children. They were presided over by a Muslim woman and youth.
A sword battle ensued. When the youth called out "Kill them!" to his team, and then put his hand over his mouth as if he had gone too far, I responded "That's the spirit!" in my best Lord Bonkers voice.
