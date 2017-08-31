Thursday, August 31, 2017

The Bottesford pub kept by Stan Laurel's sister


As Stan Laurel is everywhere this week, I thought I would revisit the first week of my holiday.

Waiting for the bus in Bottesford, I busied myself taking photos of this pub from a distance.

What I didn't know then was that the Bull Inn was once kept by Stan Laurel's sister.

Not only that. When Laurel and Hardy appeared at the Nottingham Empire to do a Christmas show in 1952, they stayed at the Bull.

The Nottingham Post has a photographs of them behind the bar and enjoying a drink with their wives.
Stephen Bigger said...

I have good friends in Bottesford and will call in. A lovely village. Mum's care-home was nearby but she died in February. Stephen

31 August, 2017 22:07

