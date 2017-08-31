Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, August 31, 2017
The Bottesford pub kept by Stan Laurel's sister
As Stan Laurel is everywhere this week, I thought I would revisit the first week of my holiday.
Waiting for the bus in Bottesford, I busied myself taking photos of this pub from a distance.
What I didn't know then was that the Bull Inn was once kept by Stan Laurel's sister.
Not only that. When Laurel and Hardy appeared at the Nottingham Empire to do a Christmas show in 1952, they stayed at the Bull.
The Nottingham Post has a photographs of them behind the bar and enjoying a drink with their wives.
1 comment:
I have good friends in Bottesford and will call in. A lovely village. Mum's care-home was nearby but she died in February. Stephen
Post a Comment