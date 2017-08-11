Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, August 11, 2017
The remains of Irthlingborough station
In Irthlingborough we have seen the church tower that may also have been an inland lighthouse, the sparse remains of the Nene Park stadium where Rushden & Diamonds once flourished and the two bridges across the river.
Take the older of those two bridges and you will come to the site of Irthlingborough station. It stood on the line from Northampton to Peterborough, which often appears on lists of lines that should never have been closed.
Certainly, both settlements are rapidly expanding, but to get from one to the other by rail involves a circuitous route taking in towns like Nuneaton and Melton Mowbray.
There is not a great deal to see at the station site today - the most substantial remains must be of something like a cattle dock and not the old passenger platforms.
But I was delighted to find there were still rails in the road where the level crossing used to be.
Disused Stations has photos of Irthlingborough station both in its prime and in picturesque decay.
After the station, the landscape is given over to edgeland occupations like car breaking and keeping fierce dogs, so that was the end of Irthlingborough.
