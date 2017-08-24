Six of the Best 719

Anne Applebaum has a message for the terrorists - and politicians - who exploit fear.
James Whitman on the way the Nazis studied America's race laws.
Mary Burd, who worked as a clinical psychologist at the Jubilee Street practice in Stepney between 1979 and 2009, talks to Spitalfields Life.
"Ada Lovelace was born 200 years ago this month. To some she is a great hero in the history of computing; to others an overestimated minor figure. I’ve been curious for a long time what the real story is." Stephen Wofram untangles the story of her life.
Christian Drury went to England's first day/night test match at Edgbaston.
"The music press was beside themselves upon hearing the news. Expectations for the group were sky high, and deservedly so. Cream had only just broken up, after being a true commercial juggernaut. Winwood was a beloved name, scoring hit after hit." Rex Thomson describes the meteoric rise and fall of Blind Faith.
