Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Alexei Sayle's Comic Roots 1
Last week I posted a Bobby Chariot video in honour of Alexei Sayle's 65th birthday.
But this is better. It's the first of three parts of a programme on Sayle in the Comic Roots series that was shown in 1982 and has not been seen since.
