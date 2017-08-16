Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Alexei Sayle's Comic Roots 1


Last week I posted a Bobby Chariot video in honour of Alexei Sayle's 65th birthday.

But this is better. It's the first of three parts of a programme on Sayle in the Comic Roots series that was shown in 1982 and has not been seen since.
