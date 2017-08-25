Steve Winwood interviewed in Uncut magazine

The interview takes us through his career competently, though there is not much mention of the Spencer Davis Group and little that will surprise the committed fan.
An obligatory appearance by Dave Mason as the black-hatted bad fairy is in there too.
But I was struck by this quote from Winwood:
"I always felt a need to work with the people with crazy, vibrant ideas. I needed those wild ideas, otherwise my music would be too tame. But they needed me as much as I needed them - I had to tame their ideas.That, I think, explains Winwood's creative partnerships with Vic Stanshall, Chris Wood in Traffic, and even with Jimi Hendrix.
