Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Jimmy Cauty's Glastonbury poster for Athena
What did I have on the walls of my room at university?
There was a poster of Coalbrookdale by Night by Philip James de Loutherbourg and a reproduction of a 1950s railway map of Yorkshire sold by Leak & Thorp, the long-vanished York department store.
And there was this, bought from the Athena shop in Stonegate.
The reason I have been thinking of my Glastonbury poster is that the artist was a teenage Jimmy Cauty, who went on to form KLF.
And KLF have reappeared in Liverpool this week.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 9:26 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment