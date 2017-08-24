Thursday, August 24, 2017

Jimmy Cauty's Glastonbury poster for Athena







What did I have on the walls of my room at university?

There was a poster of Coalbrookdale by Night by Philip James de Loutherbourg and a reproduction of a 1950s railway map of Yorkshire sold by Leak & Thorp, the long-vanished York department store.

And there was this, bought from the Athena shop in Stonegate.

The reason I have been thinking of my Glastonbury poster is that the artist was a teenage Jimmy Cauty, who went on to form KLF.

And KLF have reappeared in Liverpool this week.
