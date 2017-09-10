Arts Fresco brings thousands to Market Harborough

Today was the day for Arts Fresco, now billed as "the biggest street arts festival in the Midlands". The rain defied the forecast by largely holding off and it is clear that the day has now become a major event for local food and drink producers too.
As its website says:
Every year thousands of people flock to Market Harborough to wander the streets, mingling with roaming dinosaurs, mad chefs and wheelie bins that drive themselves.
Performers from all over Europe take part, from big names in the world of street theatre to unknown artists looking to build their careers, with many of them coming back again and again.Here are a few of them.
