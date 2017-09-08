Six of the Best 723

Vince Cable challenges the Tory fallacy that migrants are taking British jobs and driving down wages: "By implication, unskilled jobs should be reserved for British workers. But it isn’t clear where, with record levels of employment, the reserve army of unemployed, unskilled Britons is currently billeted."
"In 1964, a young town planner working for York City Council wrote a booklet that was to have a profound impact on York and other historic towns and cities across the country." Stephen Lewis meets Joan Hargreaves.
William Grimes contributes an obituary of Jeannie Rousseau de Clarens, an amateur spy who passed a wealth of information to the British about the development of the V-1 and V-2 rockets during World War II and survived stays in three concentration camps for her activities.
A Legacy of Spies, John le Carré's new novel, is reviewed by Robert Potts.
Paul Sorene listens to Louie Louie, the song that sowed the seeds of garage, punk and heavy metal.
Jonathan Fryer visits Lamb House in Rye, home to both Henry James and E.F. Benson.
