The old railway station at Much Wenlock

Opened in 1862, Much Wenlock station stood on the line between Wellington and Craven Arms.
The line to Craven Arms closed in 1951, but trains continued to run between Much Wenlock and Wellington until 1962.
Today the old station building is a private house.
I have previously posted four videos by Holden Webster that follow the line from Wellington to Craven Arms today:
- Wellington to Craven Arms disused railway 1
- Wellington to Craven Arms disused railway 2
- Wellington to Craven Arms disused railway 3
- Wellington to Craven Arms revisited
No comments:
Post a Comment